Shakira, Gerard Pique attempt to reach consensus over kids’ custody battle: Report

File Footage

Shakira and her former partner Gerard Pique are trying to reach a consensus over their kids' custody issues.



As per a recent report by Spanish media outlet Marca, the Barcelona star has broken up with the waitress he was reportedly dating after split with the Waka Waka hit-maker.

Pique’s recent move comes as he’s allegedly trying to maintain good terms with his ex-girlfriend so they could sort thing over regarding their boys, Sasha and Milan’s custody.

A press photographer Jordi Martin told Telecinco that the former couple has started to reconcile and are looking to sort things out regarding custody.

Martin added that Shakira and Pique are looking to come to a consensus and a shared understanding on their as well as their kids’ future.

The duo parted ways earlier this month and have been since fighting over their kids’ custody as Shakira wants to take them to Miami while Pique insists they stay in Barcelona.

Previously, an insider spilled to media outlet Informalia that Pique will not even allow Shakira to go on a vacation with their children outside of Barcelona.

"Shakira is not going to stop until she manages to move to Miami and take the children with her,” the source said. “That is her main goal.”

“But she can't without Piqué's consent, and he won't give it. Not even for a few days of vacation," the insider added.