Sofia Vergara looks ravishing as she celebrates 50th birthday in style

Sofia Vergara exuded charm while she celebrated her 50th birthday with family and friends and shared glimpses of her special day on social media.

The Modern Family star first dropped snaps from her pre-birthday celebrations at an intimate poolside luncheon with family including son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Donning a strapless red and white outfit, Vergara turned heads with her gorgeous presence at the special occasion.

“Pre bday lunch with my family,” the birthday girl captioned the post.

The America's Got Talent star went on share glimpses from her birthday picnic dropping loved-up images with husband Joe Manganiello.



For her day out, Vergara opted for a pink dress and accessorized her look with some necklaces while her brunette hair fell perfectly down her shoulders.

Vergara finally treated her 26 million followers with snaps from her birthday dinner accompanied with family and friends.



The actor – model looked every inch gorgeous in a yellow gown which flaunted her hour glass figure.







