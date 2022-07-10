Meghan Markle acting experience kept her 'cool' amid UK boos

Meghan Markle's professional acting has trained her to not react to difficult situations.

In a conversation with Christina Garibaldi, etiquette coach Myka Meier told US Weekly how the Duchess of Sussex knows how to handle pressures from the royal family.

Ms Garibaldi asked the etiquette expert: "They were, you know, booed when they went to the church [St Paul's], but how do you think that she [Meghan] handles herself in those awkward trying times."

Ms Meier replied: "I think her background as an actress probably helps her.

"I think she keeps her cool.

"I can't even imagine what the pressure would feel like in that moment and being booed", adding, "I think she handled herself beautifully".

She added: "I think, you know, looking at the footage and looking at the photos, it can't be easy.

"You know, taking it in and realising she's technically on a stage in so many ways.

"[And] maybe it's using what she learned [as an actress] and how-to, you know, keep her composure that really kept her looking calm and cool, even if she didn't feel it."

"I thought she did fantastically," Ms Meier praised.