I have filed written complaint against ANF to COAS Bajwa, says Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday said that he has filed a written complaint to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa against the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) over its role in the heroin smuggling case.



The PML-N leader’s statement came after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry admitted that the smuggling case was fabricated and shouldn’t have been lodged.

Sanaullah alleged on Geo News show "Naya Pakistan" that former prime minister Imran Khan, former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar, and former Director General ANF Major General Arif Malik were involved in filing a fake case of 15kg of heroin possession against him.

He further alleged that Akbar was in possession of the bag containing 15kg of heroin and that he asked the Islamabad police to plant it in his room at Parliament Lodges. "When Islamabad Police refused, Maj Gen Malik got involved in this conspiracy and got benefits in return," he claimed.

The interior minister said that in addition to Fawad Chaudhry, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ijaz Shah in the cabinet also called the case a hoax.

Rana Sanaullah said that he has filed a written complaint with General Qamar Javed Bajwa regarding the role of the ANF in the case, as well as complained to him in person. While his complaint has been received, he said that the army has "its own method of investigation".

It may be mentioned that Rana Sanaullah was arrested in July 2019 by the ANF that claimed to have recovered drugs from his vehicle while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway.

A first information report was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

He was granted bail by the Lahore High Court him on Dec 24, 2019.