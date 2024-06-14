LHC CJ sees end to establishment's interference in judiciary soon

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan addressing the opening ceremony of judicial complex e-courts in Rawalpindi on June 14, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan Friday expressed hope that the interference in the judiciary's matters by the establishment will soon end.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the judicial complex e-courts in Rawalpindi, the chief justice said: "Interference in the judiciary will have to be fought with faith that it will come to an end."

Justice Khan, who is one of the three judges proposed for elevation to the Supreme Court, said there was an issue of establishment's interference in the judiciary's matters in light of the letters received by judges.

"The establishment's interference in judiciary will end and my experience [tells me] that it will come to an end," said the judge, assuring that these difficulties will end if there is fear of God.

The chief justice's comments came after six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges wrote a letter Supreme Court on March 25, accusing spy agencies of meddling in judicial affairs.

The IHC judges had demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to convene the judicial convention to consider the matter of alleged interference of intelligence operatives in the judicial functions or "intimidation" of judges in a manner that undermined the independence of the judiciary.

The six IHC judges — Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz — had written a letter to the chief justice, who is also chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Speaking about the issues in the judiciary, the LHC CJ said delay in verdicts of cases is the biggest problem. "Three generations [of a family] wait for verdicts and it [sometimes] take 30 years," he lamented.

Justice Khan maintained that the cases are delayed because of the unavailability of witnesses, adding that he has consulted with high court judges to solve the issues.

He said that the people living overseas had trouble appearing before the court.



More to follow...

