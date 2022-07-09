Veteran US actor Tony Sirico passes away at age 79

US actor Tony Sirico, who is well known for his role as murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series The Sopranos passed away on Friday at age of 79.



Tony Sirico’s brother Robert Sirico said in a Facebook post, “It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony 'Tony' Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022."

The actor is survived by two children and number of grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and others, his brother said.

No cause of death has been reported.

Born in Brooklyn on July 29, 1942, his first movie role came in 1974's "Crazy Joe."