 
close
Friday July 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Doja Cat lashes out at Noah Schnapp:’ you make mistakes’

"The fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," Doja Cat said during a TikTok Live

By Web Desk
July 08, 2022
Doja Cat lashes out at Noah Schnapp:’ you make mistakes’
Doja Cat lashes out at Noah Schnapp:’ you make mistakes’

Doja Cat bashed Noah Schnapp for exposing their DMs in which she asked for help connecting with Joseph Quinn.

On Thursday night, in a since-deleted TikTok Live, the Mooo hit-maker 26, told fans how she really felt about the Stranger Things star sharing their personal chat.

"To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21," Doja said of the 17-year-old actor, saying that she was trying to be "super fair" in the situation, per Newsweek.

"When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s---, you say dumb s---, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future," she reasoned.

Doja Cat lashes out at Noah Schnapp:’ you make mistakes’

"But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," the Grammy winner continued. "That's like borderline snake s---… that's like weasel s---."

"I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn't imagine he is," she continued. "Maybe he is?"

Doja's rant came one day after Schnapp posted a TikTok sharing their private conversation where the Kiss Me More singer asked the actor to help set her up with Quinn, 29, who plays newcomer Eddie Munson in season 4 of Stranger Things.