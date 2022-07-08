‘Godmother by default’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s kid Lilibet speaks out

File Footage

The godmother of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s youngest daughter Lilibet has just shed some light on the dynamic in the family.



For those unversed, the entire conversation surrounding the identity of the godmother was brought to light after Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie posed a statement that hinted at the possibility.

At the time he told The Sun, “If one of those godparents is Oprah–and I’m not saying that she is–then you can understand why perhaps they want to keep that to themselves because even Oprah sitting down to interview them was controversial enough in itself.”

Shortly thereafter Oprah herself addressed the commotion and cleared the air while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

She made it clear to the outlet, “I don’t need to be a godmother. I mean, I’m a godmother by default. I’m a neighbor, I’m a friend.”

Especially since “I think you probably need someone younger to be the godmother.”