Elon Musk says he's doing 'best to help underpopulation crisis' after twin birth

Elon Musk recently weighed in on the world's under-population crisis after the news of him having secretly welcomed his 8th and 9th child broke out.

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire, who now has nine children with three women, weighed in on the reports with a joke based on his beliefs about an under-populated world.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk wrote.

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” he wrote in another tweet.

Previously, the SpaceX founder shed light on the falling birthrate in the country.

“USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years. (The) past two years have been a demographic disaster,” he wrote on May 24.

The news of Musk’s twins’ birth was broken by Business Insider on Wednesday.

The outlet obtained court documents, in which the pair filed a petition to change their twins' names in order to ‘have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name.’