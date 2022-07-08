 
July 08, 2022
Camila Cabello 'trying to have good time' after Shawn Mendes breakup

Camila Cabello recently expressed that falling in love again is not her priority

By Web Desk
July 08, 2022
Camila Cabello recently expressed that falling in love again after break-up with Shawn Mendes is not her priority.

During her conversation with the Cosmopolitan UK, the Havana hitmaker said that she is more focused on having a good time than stressing over finding love.

The 25-year-old singer said, “I don't put a lot of focus on it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year.”

“If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it,” she explained.

“Before I used to be like, "Yes, love, oh my God, love," and now I'm just trying to have a good time.

“I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great,” Cabello added.

The singer dated Matthew Hussey from 2018 to 2019 before sparking a romance with Mendes in 2019.