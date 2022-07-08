Camila Cabello 'trying to have good time' after Shawn Mendes breakup

Camila Cabello recently expressed that falling in love again after break-up with Shawn Mendes is not her priority.

During her conversation with the Cosmopolitan UK, the Havana hitmaker said that she is more focused on having a good time than stressing over finding love.

The 25-year-old singer said, “I don't put a lot of focus on it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year.”

“If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it,” she explained.

“Before I used to be like, "Yes, love, oh my God, love," and now I'm just trying to have a good time.

“I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great,” Cabello added.

The singer dated Matthew Hussey from 2018 to 2019 before sparking a romance with Mendes in 2019.