Kim Kardashian posts video of daughter North holding 'stop' sign during fashion show

Supermodel Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West have made headlines with their stunning fashion choices during Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, the 9-year-old North, whom Kim, 41, shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, once again, grabbed attention as she gave paparazzi another sign to ‘stop’ clicking her pictures.

North, who joined her mother Kim for the Jean-Paul Paul Gautier Haute Couture during the Paris Fashion Week, got irritated by the photographers for clicking her pictures.

The young fashion pulled a stunt of holding a ‘STOP’ sign aimed at the paparazzi while attending the show from the front row.

Later that day, the SKIMS founder took to her social media handle and shared a video taken of her and North sitting in the front row at PWD. She also provided a little context about the handmade note North held up during the video.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the video!" wrote The Kardashians star.

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…." she added.