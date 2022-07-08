Bevin Prince’s husband dies at 33 by lightning

William Friend, the husband of One Tree Hill actress Bevin Prince, died over the holiday after being struck by lightning in North Carolina.



Friend was 33- year-old and the CEO of the multiplatform digital media company Bisnow.

Friend was struck around 3:15 p.m. on July 3 near Masonboro Island outside of Wilmington, according to reports from regional media sites citing local authorities.

During a routine patrol, someone waved down the marine units from the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, according to WECT. Friend was given CPR by deputies before being brought to an ambulance.

Before he was declared dead, first responders attempted to revive him for 20 minutes, according to officials.

There were no other recorded injuries.

Bisnow showed their condolences on social media, “With profound sadness, we share some extremely difficult news: Will Friend, who took Bisnow to new heights as CEO, passes away at 33”



