Prince Harry told his tensions with Royals are 'irrelevant' to security row

Prince Harry’s legal team on Thursday claimed that his ‘tensions’ with members of the Royal Firm, including the Queen’s secretary, influenced the Home Office’s security decision against him, but the claim was denied by a lawyer.

Express UK reported that Prince Harry’s ‘significant tensions’ with the Queen’s close aide were deemed ‘irrelevant’ to the change in his security status by Sir James Eadie, a lawyer working for the Home Office.

As per the outlet, Eadie told the court: In his skeleton, the claimant now refers to objections he might have made to any role being played by officials of the Royal Household in Ravec's decision-making - apparently because of personal tensions he felt with them.”

“But there is no bias challenge and any such tensions are irrelevant to the undisputed fact of the claimant's change in status which led to the decision of Ravec,” he continued.

Eadie then stated: “The inability of the claimant even now to explain how a process of representations could or would have assisted is striking.”

For the unversed, Prince Harry’s legal team appeared in court on July 7 to know whether his lawsuit against the UK Government over a security row can go ahead; the Duke lodged the complaint against the Home Office after being denied personal protective security while in the UK.

The decision to strip Harry’s state security in the UK came from the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), and as per his lawyer Shaheed Fatima, he was unaware that the Royal Household was involved in Ravec’s decision making.



