Angelina Jolie hits streets of Rome as she directs Salma Hayek: pics

Angelina Jolie was recently pictured in Rome, Italy as the star kick-started direction of her upcoming film Without Blood.

The Maleficent actor, who is throwing herself into the director role, was seen focusing on the work as she had headphones on with a radio.

Jolie was also joined by the cast member of her movie Salam Hayak who was dressed up in film costume.

Hayek wore a black dress while her hair was styled in waves. She pinned her tresses with silver hair clips.

The actor-turned-director, on the other hand, rocked a white smock dress and paired the outfit with a pair of sandals.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Surrounded by filming crew and equipment, Jolie was papped wearing translucent glasses and hair tied in a messy bun.

The upcoming movie is based on a novel of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco.

Jolie will also write, direct and produce the movie which is expected to focus on the brutality of war, and a young girl's attempt to heal from an act of violence.