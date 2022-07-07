‘Tired’ Prince Harry a ‘fish out of water’: ‘Needs royal smokescreen’

Prince Harry has come under fire for ‘being a tired fish out of water’ without the Royal Family by his side.
This claim has been made by body language expert Darren Stanton.
According to Express, he claimed, “However, some of the gestures demonstrated by Harry sometimes show a tired, stressed version of him that we are not used to seeing,.”
“It’s clear he is trying to be all things to all people, but I believe from seeing Harry in different situations that the move to California has had a significant impact on his emotions.”
