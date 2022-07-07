Amber Heard's dog has gone 'missing': Inside TV presenter's wild theory

A TV presenter recently sparked a wild theory about Amber Heard’s Yorkshire Terrier Boo with claims that the pet has gone missing.
During her conversation with Sunrise on Thursday, Cooper Lawrence weighed in on Heard’s visit to Australia in 2015 when she couldn’t abide by the biosecurity laws.
Heard failed to declare her two dogs - Pistol and Boo, upon arriving in the country with her then-husband Johnny Depp.
Lawrence suggested that Heard’s Boo has gone missing since she hasn’t posted the pet’s picture on Instagram since 2020.
“She got custody of Pistol and Boo [after splitting from Depp] and... I did a really deep dive into her Instagram and I found that Boo is nowhere to be found,” she said before joking that the dog 'may be camera shy'.
“Pistol is all over her Instagram, so Pistol is around,” she added. “Johnny Depp doesn't have those dogs right now.”
