Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘flirtatious’ body language laid bare by expert

file footage

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William reportedly flaunted a pretty ‘flirtatious’ body language during their latest appearance at a charity polo match in Windsor, reported The Daily Mail.



Citing body language expert Judi James, the outlet reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seemed to ‘act like a young couple on a first date’ during the match in a rare show of PDA; the couple was even pictured hugging each other.

As per James: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's natural and coordinated chemistry together is easily illustrated during these kisses and other PDAs at polo.”

“They manage to perform the more formal reward kiss perfectly while giving hints and cues to signal the actual depth of their relationship and how they would normally behave with more intimacy when they were out of public view,” James went on.

She then shared: “They later walked off with their arms around each other’s waists, like a young couple on a first date.”

“Their eye contact as they close in for the kiss - this level of close-quarters eye contact shows a very loving relationship. Kate’s eye-gaze even moves down to William’s lips, which is a flirtatious gesture,” James explained.