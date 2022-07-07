Queen 'frees' Meghan Markle to try her luck in US politics

Queen has protected Meghan Markle from damages by hiding her bullying report.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal expert Dan Wootton reveals how the monarch has put family relations over morals during the Buckingham Palace probe of Meghan's misconduct with royal staffers.

"I fear senior royals have put family relations ahead of what’s morally right by keeping the report forever secret and refusing to even detail what processes and policies have changed as a result of the complaints against Meghan.

"While there’s no love lost for either Harry or Meghan among senior royals or courtiers, who I recently revealed view the couple as bigger pariahs than disgraced Prince Andrew, they’re acutely aware of the damage the couple could unleash on the monarchy with a lengthy public campaign suggesting they were subjected to discrimination.



He added: "Having escaped any damage from the report, Harry and Meghan are now free to step up their political campaigning in the US, which will be supported by the content they produce for Netflix and Spotify."