Meghan Markle bullying was result of 'cultural differences': Expert

Meghan Markle bullying probe is explained by Sussex fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was married into the royal family in 2018, was accused of bullying royal staffers over her unrealistic demands.

Speaking about some of the justifications the Duchess' supporters give over alleged misconduct, Richard Kay writes a piece in Daily Mail.

"Meghan’s working day meant connecting with contacts in the U.S., they said, when she had to be at her desk because of the time difference, hence the early messages to staff. They also talked of ‘cultural differences’ in management style. Americans, they suggested, were more direct.

He added: "Meanwhile, friends of the former actress were gushing to People magazine that Meghan had always prided herself on being a good boss. On one occasion, they related, she had paid for an ice cream stand to come to provide free treats for the staff. But over time these explanations seemed increasingly threadbare.

"This had nothing to do with American-style straight-talking, but rather with what one figure suggested was her sharp, adversarial manner. Stories began to circulate of secretaries being reduced to tears and the word ‘bully’, fairly or unfairly, was being murmured about the duchess’s behaviour," he added of the Duchess Difficult.

Jason Knauf, the couple’s communications secretary said at the time.

"I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of (X) was totally unacceptable. The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying (Y) and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards (Y)."