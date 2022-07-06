 
Wednesday July 06, 2022
Prince Harry to vanish into sidelines’ without 'chief ally'

By Web Desk
July 06, 2022
Royal experts fear Prince Harry will end up ‘vanishing’ into the sidelines if his ‘chief ally’ dies.

This warning has been issued by the author of The Queen, according to Express UK.

The author claimed, “Harry’s chief ally inside the Royal Family is the woman that Diana used to call ‘Chief Lady’, the Queen.”

“When she goes, he will have brought out his book, which will contain a fairly strong attack on his father.”

“He is not speaking to his brother, who will be the next Prince of Wales, so he will be vanishing in the shadows, he will be on the sidelines – which may be the way he wants it.”