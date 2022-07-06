Kim Kardashian gets brutally trolled for her dressing sense at Paris Fashion Week

Netizens mocked Kim Kardashian for her dressing sense as she and daughter North West made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
The 41-year-old American Tv personality and socialite, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, got brutally trolled for her fashion sense while North got thumbs up from them.
Kim, who has been in the news for her fashion, make-up, clothing line and her personal life, was snapped in Paris with her daughter.
The mother-daughter duo grabbed a lot of eyeballs for their outing in the city of Fashion. Kardashian rocked a neon green camo tee with neon green skin tights.
Kim and Kanye West's daughter, North West, on the other hand, rocked a Pastelle jacket with black trousers and studded shoes.
However, netizens din't find it interesting and fashionable as they criticised Kim Kardashian's look and appreciated her daughter's outfit, saying: 'North dresses better'. While, some lauded her relationship with her daughter.
