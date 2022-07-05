Sharon gushes over husband Ozzy Osbourne on their 40th wedding anniversary

Sharon Osbourne gushed over her husband Ozzy Osbourne on their 40th wedding anniversary with the loved-up Instagram post.
They tied the knot in a lavish Hawaii wedding in July 1982 and later welcomed three children: daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ozzy, 73, shared a throwback snap of the pair at the nuptials in the Aloha State.
“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” Ozzy wrote alongside the image, which showed Sharon in a white dress with a lace veil. Meanwhile, Ozzy wore a white suit adorned with a leafy garland around his neck.
Meanwhile, Sharon, 69, posted a different image on her Instagram account, one of the pair at home in recent years.
Alongside the image, the former X Factor judge penned, “2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy.
“We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents, and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy – Sharrrrrrron x.”
