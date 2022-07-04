Police arrest former federal minister Babar Ghauri from Karachi airport

KARACHI: The police on Monday arrested former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri from the Jinnah International Airport after he returned to Pakistan.
Ghauri was arrested after the police were alerted about his return to the country.
The police said they arrested the former federal minister as corruption and terrorism cases have been registered against him. The former minister was taken into custody as soon as he landed at the Karachi Airport at 10pm.
According to police sources, cases have been registered against Ghauri in the Karachi's Districts Central and West. He has been detained at a police station in Malir district for now and will be presented in court tomorrow.
The investigation departments of different districts of Karachi have been directed to bring the details of the cases against him.
Sources privy to the matter said that Ghauri was residing in Dubai for the past month and had bought tickets to return to Pakistan a week ago, however, his visit was abruptly postponed.
PM extends greetings to the people and government of the United States on the country’s 246th Independence Day
Fellow passenger catches culprit red-handed while raping woman on bus
"Imran Khan had shock of his life after alleged audio of his wife, Bushra Bibi, surfaced," defence minister says
"PTI govt inflicted considerable damage to country by not signing agreements to purchase cheap oil", says Sadiq
Sindh govt decides to revert notification issued regarding time limitations for businesses as Eid ul Adha is around...
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan says that the former premier "would best be called Tosha Khan"