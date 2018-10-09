Non-bailable warrants out for Babar Ghauri, seven others

An accountability court has again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former ports and shipping minister Babar Ghauri and seven others in connection with a Rs3 billion corruption case.

The court also told the investigation officer (IO) to submit a detailed report on efforts made for the arrest of Ghauri and his absconding companions. The next hearing of the case has been fixed for October 18.

Former Karachi Port Trust chairman Javed Hanif, who is also an accused in the corruption reference, was present at the hearing. Hanif, Ghauri and others have been accused of making around 940 illegal appointments, causing heavy losses to the national exchequer.