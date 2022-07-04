 
close
Monday July 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Joey King shares loved-up moments with fiance Steven Piet

The 'Slender Man' star and her 30-year-old producer/director boyfriend began dating in September 2019

By Web Desk
July 04, 2022

Joey King and Steven Piet set up couple goals with adorable clicks of the couple's loveable moments together.

The Kissing Booth star, 22, posted loved-up photos and videos with the filmmaker, 31 on TikTok along with a loving message for her man.

Over the clip — in which the pair can be seen going on a road trip with their pets, laughing at home, and enjoying sightseeing together — King wrote, "Just felt like making a video showing merely a fraction of how wonderful life is with you."

She added in the caption, "This is my fiancé, Steven. I love him with my whole heart, and I wanted to show him off a lil ."

The couple met on the set of King's 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which she played the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet was a producer/director of the film.

King announced their engagement on Instagram in March.