Joey King shares loved-up moments with fiance Steven Piet

Joey King and Steven Piet set up couple goals with adorable clicks of the couple's loveable moments together.
The Kissing Booth star, 22, posted loved-up photos and videos with the filmmaker, 31 on TikTok along with a loving message for her man.
Over the clip — in which the pair can be seen going on a road trip with their pets, laughing at home, and enjoying sightseeing together — King wrote, "Just felt like making a video showing merely a fraction of how wonderful life is with you."
She added in the caption, "This is my fiancé, Steven. I love him with my whole heart, and I wanted to show him off a lil ."
The couple met on the set of King's 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which she played the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet was a producer/director of the film.
King announced their engagement on Instagram in March.
