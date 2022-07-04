Kourtney Kardashian lashes out at paparazzi over 'hospital pictures'

Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday hit out at the paparazzi who sold her pictures with claims that they were taken when her husband Travis Barker was hospitalized.
In a statement posted to her Instagram stories, she said, "To the paparazzi who sold pictures of me "out and about" while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these were photos actually taken weeks ago."
She added, "I can't remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos."
She said, "I didn't forget about you.A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side. shame on you.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ‘warned’ that they will ‘never win’ against the Royal Family
Jhene Aiko is already mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan
Kate Middleton and Prince William were once ‘snubbed’ by Priyanka Chopra, who's good friends with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has reportedly ‘expressed a desire’ for his daughter, Lilibet, to have a picture taken with Queen...
Mission Impossible star turns 60 on July 3, 2022
Hollywood’s golden heartthrob Tom Cruise turns 60