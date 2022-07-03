Adele claps back at 'horrible' Vegas cancellation backlash: 'You can’t buy me'

Adele recently weighed in on being 'a shell of a person' after she was criticised on cancellation of Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

During her appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 34-year-old singer said that the public reaction to the postponement of the shows left her as a ‘shell of a person’.

"I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t,” she said.

“I stand by that decision. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story,” the singer continued.

“It was like, ‘I don’t care’ and things like that. You can’t buy me. You can’t buy me for nothing,” the Hello hitmaker said.

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we are going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show is not good enough’.

“Of course I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, ‘I am working on it’.

"Of course I am working on it. I’m not going to update you if I haven’t got anything to update you with, because that just leads to more disappointment,” Adele continued.

‘Maybe that’s not been well balanced either … Maybe my silence has been deadly. I don’t know. But it was horrible and the reaction was brutal. I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” she added.