Princess Diana plans for Prince William as future King disclosed

Princess Diana’s plans for eldest son Prince William for life as future king have been disclosed by TV psychic Deborah Davies.



Talking to the Daily Star, former Real Housewives of Cheshire psychic Deborah claims that Diana, who died when Prince William was just 15, raised her eldest son with sole purpose to ‘change the monarchy’.

Deborah claimed Princess Diana shared with her an insight into how she was preparing William for life as King William and changing the public’s connection with the monarchy.

Deborah Davies told the Daily Star, “Diana raised William to be a King that will change the monarchy's connection to the public, there will no longer be a 'distance with stuffy royal protocol', William will be 'the people's King.'"

Recently, the Express UK, citing royal sources, also reported that Prince William is expected to modernise the monarchy and use his platform to speak his mind on issues that matter.