Bella Hadid shares intimate pictures with boyfriend Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend got involved in a public display of affection as they poses for intimate pictures.
The supermodel was seen kissing and hugging her new boyfriend Marc Kalman in her latest pictures for Instagram.
One of the pictures showed the couple sharing a passionate kiss. In the next picture, the couple is seen hugging in front of the camera.
Bella Hadid recently made her romance with Marc Kalman public when she shared a picture with him to her Instagram stories.
Kamlan and Hadid were apparently introduced to each other through Kardashians.
The art director has worked with Travis Scott, Kylie Jnner's boyfriend, while Bellla is friends with Kendall Jenner.
