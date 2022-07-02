Priyanka Chopra sends love to newlyweds Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra penned a beautiful wish for newlyweds
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form.
The couple has embarked on their sweet journey as a married couple and best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in.
Amid all, Priyanka also took to her social media handle and showered blessings on the newlywed couple and wrote: "Stunning. Congratulations. Have a happy life ahead."
The Baywatch actress also dropped a series of pictures, and in one of them, the newly-wedded couple is seen sharing a kiss at the altar.
The actress revealed that they wanted to get married in Italy earlier. “We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life," she told Vogue.
Alexandra and Andrew got engaged in August 2021 and following the engagement, Daddario expressed joy and told PEOPLE: "It feels so exciting, but mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky."
