Emilia Clarke recalls Brad Pitt bidding to watch GOT's episode with her: 'surreal moment'

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke recently opened up that she has “never forgiven” her friend after he ruined her opportunity to spend some time alone with Brad Pitt.

According to Daily Express, the 35-year-old appeared on BBC Radio Two’s Breakfast Show on Friday.

The host of the show Vernon Kay questioned the actress about charity silent auction in which Brad bid thousands of dollars to spend a night watching the hit series with Emilia.

“When you have got Brad Pitt bidding over $100,000 to watch an episode of GOT with you, I mean, that’s alright isn’t it,” he joked.

Emilia recalled, “I mean that was genuinely the most surreal moment of my entire life. I remember I was wearing a red outfit, and I was red head-to-toe.

“I think I stopped breathing, I didn’t know what was going on, I called everyone in my phone book,” she revealed.

Vernon further asked, “Did he actually win? Apparently, a friend of yours outbid him?”

Reportedly, the Me Before You actress jokingly said, “Yes! Cor, I’ve never forgiven him. He ruined my opportunity.”

Earlier, Emilia spoke about this incident on The Graham Norton Show in 2018.

The actress mentioned that she was terrified that no one would bid on her “at the star-studded event”.

Meanwhile, her friend was “very kind” and he “put his paddle up” to save her from embarrassment.

In no time, Brad also got his paddle up.

“I just looked over at Brad with the most insane emoji heart eyes being like, ‘This is just the greatest moment of my life’,” she explained.

However, she stated, “It didn’t work out because the person who was my friend ended doing the highest bid.”