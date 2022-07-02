Spotify, Netflix create a personalized Stranger Things playlist

Spotify has launched a special Stranger Things playlist.



In partnership with Netflix, Spotify has released a playlist dedicated to Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. The new playlist is called the ‘Upside Down playlist’, and mixes up songs from the Stranger Things newest season with the user’s personal favorites.

The ‘Upside Down’ playlist suggest you the song that will save you from Vecna if you were ever in his grasp. The Stranger Things Franchise told this on their twitter handle, “the first song on the list=your savior song”.

When Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) escapes from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) by listening to her favorite song played by her friends, “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, this scene caused the song to trend and top the iTunes Chart.

According to Spotify, the song was streamed 8700% more globally, and 9900% in the USA.