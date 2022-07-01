Ezra Miller lands in hot water again over harassment allegations

Ezra Miller recently landed into trouble again as a woman from Iceland broke silence and accused the actor of choking her in 2020.



Speaking to Variety on the condition of anonymity, the woman alleged that she met The Flash star during the beginning of pandemic at a local pub.

Reportedly, the incident made global headlines as the footage of Miller placing the woman in a chokehold went viral two years ago in early April.

The woman in the video recalled inquiring Miller about wounds on his feet. The actor explained that they were “battle scars from a fight”.

She jokingly said to Miller, “I could take you in a fight” and then both decided to meet outside the bar.

The woman said that she was in a light mood however, the 27-year-old came all charged up.

“I think it’s just fun and games, but then it wasn’t,” she recounted, adding, “All of a sudden, he’s on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight.”

The woman also alleged that Miller spat on her “multiple times”.

Meanwhile, another woman Nadia from Germany told outlet that Miller came to her apartment early this year after two years of friendship via text messages.

When she asked Miller to leave for about “20 times”, he began insulting her and even called her a “transphobic piece of shit”.

Moreover, Rolling Stone reported that last month Miller “housed a mother and her three young children at his Vermount farm with unsecured guns and unsafe living conditions”.