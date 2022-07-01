Queen Elizabeth continues to perform royal duties

Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her third public appearance in a week as she attended a military parade at Holyroodhouse palace during the annual Royal Week in Scotland.

At a special parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The Queen, joined by The Duke of Rothesay, was presented with a ‘Reddendo’ from The Royal Company of Archers - who are the Queen's Body Guard in Scotland.R

ReddendoI is a name for a gift presented as an act of service and loyalty to the Sovereign - a tradition that was started by Queen Anne in 1704.