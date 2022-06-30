Jamie Foxx hopes Cameron Diaz not mad at him for recording phone call

Jamie Foxx on Wednesday said he and Cameron Diaz are working on a Netflix film.
Taking to Instagram, the actor released a recoding of his telephonic conversation with the actress that also featured Tom Brady.
Jamie Foxx said filming for the movie would start later this year. He did share the title of the film.
Thousands of people including Jennifer Aniston reacted to his Instagram post announcing the comeback of Cameron Diaz.
