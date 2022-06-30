Chris Pratt shares interesting details about his name

The 43-year-old actor stated this week on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw that his closest friends and family call him "CP" or simply "Pratt."
According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the Jurassic Park Dominion actor told the outlet, “Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. 'Hey, CP.' But no one calls me Chris".
He further added, "I went golfing with my friend Chad, my pastor, the other day and he was like, 'No one calls you Chris? I'm gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You're up.' And I was like, 'No, it feels weird. It's not my name. Don't call me Chris.’”
Talking about names, Chris have a history with them.
When asked if he had trouble pronouncing his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's family name, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor replied on Jimmy Kimmel Live, “I've learned now. Yeah, I've learned now”.
