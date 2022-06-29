Eminent YouTuber Abdullah Khattak passes away

YouTuber Abdullah Khattak passed away at the age of 21. Photo: Twitter/ @CTV_Digital/file

PESHAWAR: Renowned YouTuber and vlogger Abdullah Khattak on Wednesday died in a road accident in Peshawar at the age of 21.

The heartbreaking news of the medical student’s passing was confirmed by one of his close friends on Instagram.

Sharing the picture of the late vlogger, Bilal Siddiqui wrote: “I don’t know how to announce this, but tragically last night @ak02k has passed away in a road accident last night.”





“There are few words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing such an angel,

I still don’t believe death would come to you this early,” he added.

Requesting for prayers for the deceased, Siddiqui added: “Please pray as many times as you can ask Allah for his forgiveness, remember his family in your prayers, it’s really difficult to cope with such a loss.”

“May Allah forgive his beautiful soul like a death of a new-born baby, and provide patience to all his family members,” the post further read.

Youtuber Shahveer Jafry extended his condolences on Khattak’s last post on the photo sharing app.

“Shocking! May his soul rest in peace,” Jafry wrote. “May Allah give his friends and family the patience to deal with the tragic passing of Abdullah.”