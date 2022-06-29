Prince Harry ‘embarrassed’ over his ‘tacky’ TV interviews?

Prince Harry is embarrassed over his TV interviews ever since he visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry is reportedly embarrassed over his numerous TV interviews ever since he visited the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, insiders have claimed as per Heat magazine.

According to sources quoted by the outlet, the Duke of Sussex in eager to stop TV appearances after reportedly ‘realising he has had enough after he met his family in the UK.’

The insider said: “The frosty reaction he received from William and other members of the family really alarmed Harry.”

“He was embarrassed and felt no one wanted to be seen with him. It made him want to get away from the spotlight and focus on his charity work. Harry is worried all the endless TV interviews are starting to look a bit tacky.”

The source continued: “It feels like he's drifting away from the reasons he and Meghan stepped down from the royal family in the first place.”