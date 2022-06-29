Ghislaine Maxwell next move revealed after 20 years in prison sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lead attorney has disclosed the next move of Prince Andrew’s friend after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.



Speaking to reporters outside the court following the verdict, Maxwell´s lead attorney Bobbi Sternheim said that she would appeal the sentence.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell appeared not to react as New York Judge Alison Nathan handed down the term in a packed Manhattan federal court.



The sentence was much less than prosecutors sought but still means the 60-year-old friend to royalty and former US presidents is likely to spend much of the rest of her life in jail.

Nathan called Maxwell´s crimes "heinous and predatory" as she went with the amount of time recommended by the US probation office, rejecting Maxwell´s claims that she was pursued by prosecutors only because Epstein escaped trial by killing himself in prison.