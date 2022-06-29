 
close
Wednesday June 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Travis Barker’s son performs with MGK while dad suffers health scare

Travis Barker was taken to a hospital for unknown condition with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side

By Web Desk
June 29, 2022
Travis Barker’s son performs with MGK while dad suffers health scare
Travis Barker’s son performs with MGK while dad suffers health scare

Travis Barker  son Landon Barker performed with Machine Gun Kelly while his daughter Alabama Luella requested for prayers after the musician was rushed to the hospital. 

Taking to Instagram, the 16-year-old shared a story asking for prayers while Barker was admitted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

"Please send your prayers," Alabama asked her 1.4 million followers.

Travis Barker’s son performs with MGK while dad suffers health scare

Meanwhile, Landon took the stage hours after Barker’s hospitalization to perform Die In California with MGK in New York City.

Neither of them talked about the Blink-182 drummer during the show as per a report by Billboard.

No health update has been shared by either Barker’s representative or his wife’s. However, hours before he was rushed to the medical facility, he shared an eerie message on Twitter.

Barker wrote on Tuesday night, “God save me.”