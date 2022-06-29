 
Wednesday June 29, 2022
By Web Desk
June 29, 2022
Priyanka Chopra has always shown support to her hubby Nick Jonas on social media.

Even now on Tuesday, the Quantico star had turned to Instagram story and re-posted a video of the singer who is currently busy judging the new dance reality show Dancing With Myself along with Shakira.

In a video, Nick was challenged by  Waka Waka crooner to do belly roll moves.

While sharing a clip from the latest episode, the Jealous hit-maker  tried to copy dance moves from Shakira’s famous track Hips Don’t Lie.

However, he could not do it  and wrote, “The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie,” in the caption.

Interestingly, the Jonas Brother singer  might not have  outshone the moves, he did leave his wife impressed with his effort.

The Sky is Pink actress re-shared the video on her IG story and mentioned, “A for effort baby” along with a red heart and claps emoji.

See here:

Priyanka Chopra cheers Nick Jonas’ attempt at belly roll on dance show: Watch