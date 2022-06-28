 
close
Tuesday June 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations: see pics

Kris Jenner wished her daughter Khloe Kardashian on her birthday with a special post

By Web Desk
June 28, 2022

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations: see pics
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations: see pics

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with her family and shared a glimpse of her perfect evening.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star, 38, posted swoon-worthy snaps of her get-together as she looked sensational in a pink mini dress.

She was joined by her sister Kim Kardashian 41, and mother Kris Jenner, 66, along with other family members to celebrate her birthday with a lunch at her momager's $20million Hidden Hills mega-mansion on Monday.

She channeled Barbie as she showcased her incredible figure in a clinging pink latex mini dress for the occasion, accessorizing her look with a chunky gold necklace.

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations: see pics

In one snap, Khloe gave the peace sign as she took a selfie with her four-year-old daughter True Thompson, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, and her five-year-old niece Dream Renée Kardashian.

Meanwhile, her sister Kim, 41, shared a clip of herself dancing to Doja Cat's popular hit Kiss Me More as their elusive brother Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance by entering her frame.

In another insight into the festivities, grandmother-of-eleven Kris donned a billowy green gown and could not stop gushing over how much she loved her daughter.

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations: see pics

'I gave birth 38 years ago!' Kris beamed while embracing Khloé.

'Like and I'm going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day I gave birth. So, come on little Miss Barbie. I love you!'

'You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full.