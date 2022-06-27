David Beckham shares rare throwback snaps to celebrate mother’s birthday

David Beckham celebrated his mother Sandra Georgina West’s birthday with a special heart-warming tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the former Manchester United star player dropped rare throwback snaps from his childhood days to wish mom on her big day.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum,” the sport’s star wrote. “Have a great day being spoiled by Jo’s bacon sandwiches and a cup of tea.”

“Love you,” the 47-year-old added.

In the pictures, a little David can be seen accompanied with his now 73-year-old mother and sisters Lynne and Joanne.



One of the snaps featured David taking a swim with Sandra while another has his mother relaxing with a beverage in her hand.

In the comment section, Victoria Beckham wished her mother-in-law on the special occasion as she wrote, “Happy birthday x we love you!!! X.”

The fashion designer also shared a story on the photo sharing app featuring her with Sandra and David.

"Happy birthday,” Victoria captioned the sweet snap. “We all love you so much."



