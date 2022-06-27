Kendall Jenner cuts casual figure as she joins Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye

Kendall Jenner was the centre of attention as she stepped out in casual attire for a meet-up with Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye on Sunday.

Jenner recently broke down the internet as she dropped a sizzling photo of her sunbathing post breaking up from Devin Booker.

Amidst the buzz around her vial photo, the supermodel decided to chat up with her pals at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu.

The 26-year-old model put her abs on display in a light grey crop top underneath a light blue button-up shirt which she paired with a pair of light yellow shorts.

Jenner completed her look with a pair of Adidas Samba sneakers while her voluminous brunette hair kept free-flowing onto her shoulders.

The Kardashians star added glamour to her attire with a pair of sunglasses and a leather purse slung over her shoulder.