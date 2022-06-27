Meghan Markle, Harry to extend olive branch to Prince William, Kate Middleton again?

British Queen Elizabeth II is set to host a joint birthday party for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton this summer.



Royal fans are speculating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will extend an olive branch to the future king and his wife by attending their joint birthday bash in UK.

However, royal expert Marlene Koenig believes that return of Lilibet and Archie’s parents is unlikely because of ongoing rift between the two brothers.

Speaking to the Express UK, the royal author said: "The party, I think, will be a quiet party, not flashy.

She went on to say: "I don't think we need to keep asserting every time there's [an] event, will Harry and Meghan come.

"The answer is probably going to be no, because they made a decision to pick up sticks and 'Go West, young man' is the expression and that's what they did".