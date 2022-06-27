Amber Heard co-star Jason Momoa speaks out to protect oceans

Amber Heard Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa Sunday called for the world´s oceans to be protected, on the eve of a long-delayed UN conference on the issue.
Jason said, "The ocean needs us. Without a healthy ocean life, our planet as we know it would not exist."
"We must seek to right the wrongs we have done against our children and grandchildren, turn the tide on our irresponsible stewardship and build a moment for a future where humanity can once again live in harmony with nature."
Hawaiian-born Momoa, who portrays Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe movies, was speaking at a youth gathering outside the Portuguese capital Lisbon.
They were joined at the Carcavelos beach by Portugal´s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is Portuguese. (Web Desk/AFP)
