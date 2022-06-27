 
Channing Tatum hits new milestone on Instagram

By Web Desk
June 27, 2022
Hollywood star Channing Tatum has amassed 17 million followers on Instagram.

The actor has reached 17 million followers by sharing only 162 posts.

He is following more than 2000 people including top Hollywood stars, musicians and models.

Tatum recent revealed that his picture pool Sparkella is coming to life with a live action movie.