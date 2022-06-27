Piers Morgan lauds Paul McCartney

Piers Morgan, who usually sparks reactions with his criticism, has voiced support for music icon Paul McCartney after Glastonbury set was criticised for having ‘not enough Beatles hits’.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who shows no mercy to some famous personality of the world, has taken it upon himself to defend McCartney following the latter’s headline set at Glastonbury 2022.

McCartney’s Saturday night set was hailed by many as one of the best the festival had ever hosted. Mark Beaumont described it in The Independent’s review as “far and away the best this writer has seen on the Pyramid stage in 30 years of Glastonburies”.

Nonetheless, some social media users criticised the set for not including enough Beatles hits in the setlist – prompting the former Good Morning Britain host to weigh in.

“Twitter’s moaning Macca ‘didn’t do enough Beatles hits,” Morgan wrote.

“He played ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, ‘Love Me Do’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, ‘Lady Madonna’, ‘Blackbird’, ‘Get Back’, ‘Something’, ‘Let It Be’, and ‘Hey Jude’.

“Those songs alone are 9 of the greatest pop songs ever,” he added.

Paul McCartney was seen holding aloft a Ukrainian flag when he took the stage for an encore at his headline set on Saturday.