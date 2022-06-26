Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon steals spotlight at PFW: see pics

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is on her way to supermodel as she stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week this Saturday.
The 25-year-old model, after walking for a co-ed Marine Serre show, stunned the backstage of the mega event.
Dressed up in a sheer top, Lourdes got together with her half-brother Rocco Ritchie as the duo posed for a bunch of photographers.
The model matched the translucent top with grey baggy trousers as she rocked visor-like black shades.
On the other hand, Rocco cut a dapper figure in a sleek camel-toned suit which he matched with a light blue collar-block shirt.
Madonna’s daughter hit the ramp this Saturday in a slinky bodysuit that featured a crescent moon print.
The model wore layers of necklaces and bracelets including a chain around her waist.
