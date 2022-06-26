 
close
Sunday June 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon steals spotlight at PFW: see pics

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has been going all out lately as she continued to ooze her charm

By Web Desk
June 26, 2022
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon steals spotlight at PFW: see pics
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon steals spotlight at PFW: see pics

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is on her way to supermodel as she stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week this Saturday.

The 25-year-old model, after walking for a co-ed Marine Serre show, stunned the backstage of the mega event.

Dressed up in a sheer top, Lourdes got together with her half-brother Rocco Ritchie as the duo posed for a bunch of photographers.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon steals spotlight at PFW: see pics

The model matched the translucent top with grey baggy trousers as she rocked visor-like black shades.

On the other hand, Rocco cut a dapper figure in a sleek camel-toned suit which he matched with a light blue collar-block shirt.

Madonna’s daughter hit the ramp this Saturday in a slinky bodysuit that featured a crescent moon print.

The model wore layers of necklaces and bracelets including a chain around her waist. 