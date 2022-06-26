Prince Harry left William ‘incandescent with rage’, reveals psychic

file footage

Prince William is reportedly ‘incandescent with rage’ over his brother Prince Harry’s recent antics, including his upcoming bombshell memoir, psychic Deborah Davies revealed as per The Daily Star.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020 in what came to be known as Megxit, and have since relocated to the US.

The Duke of Sussex also announced last year that he is writing a memoir, ‘not as the prince he was born, but as the man he is today’.

Commenting on this, psychic Deborah Davies told The Daily Star: I think there's a legal wrangle taking place regarding Hapless Harry's book that's due out later this year.”

“I think that William has asked to see the content and has been refused and that's why William didn't go to Frogmore to celebrate Lilibet's birthday… I see William as being incandescent with rage towards Harry,” Davies continued.

The comments come after it was reported that both Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton majorly snubbed Harry and Meghan when they visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this month.

Both Kate and William are also said to have skipped Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.



